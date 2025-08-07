Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.57 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.05% to Rs 16.74 crore

Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.05% to Rs 16.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.7418.0151.9148.97-0.78-1.14-5.43-5.57-7.57-8.59

