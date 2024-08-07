FDC consolidated net profit rises 8.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 638.27 crore

Net profit of FDC rose 8.33% to Rs 119.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 109.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 638.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 536.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.638.27536.3822.9722.75173.76150.37162.73140.74119.04109.89

