Federal Bank consolidated net profit declines 8.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.39% to Rs 7264.87 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank declined 8.81% to Rs 944.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1035.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.39% to Rs 7264.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6085.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

