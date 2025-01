KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration standalone net profit rises 61.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.36% to Rs 103.95 crore

Net profit of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rose 61.04% to Rs 12.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 58.36% to Rs 103.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 65.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.103.9565.6415.5317.8918.9312.1518.0011.1212.697.88

