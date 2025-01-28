Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 4.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 767.62 crore

Net profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 4.68% to Rs 65.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 62.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 767.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 668.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

