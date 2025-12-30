Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 266.05, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.01% in last one year as compared to a 9.59% jump in NIFTY and a 15.95% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 266.05, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25911.6. The Sensex is at 84587.19, down 0.13%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 3.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58932.35, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 265.85, up 1.18% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 17.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

