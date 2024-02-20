Federal Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, BEML Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 February 2024.

Federal Bank Ltd lost 5.40% to Rs 154.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd tumbled 5.06% to Rs 272.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd crashed 5.02% to Rs 281.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

BEML Ltd pared 4.18% to Rs 3012. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33545 shares in the past one month.

Orient Cement Ltd fell 4.05% to Rs 262. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49213 shares in the past one month.

