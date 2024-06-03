Federal Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.55, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.05% in last one year as compared to a 24.82% jump in NIFTY and a 15.13% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.55, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.01% on the day, quoting at 23209. The Sensex is at 76202.69, up 3.03%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 1.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48983.95, up 3.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 136.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 166.95, up 2.39% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

