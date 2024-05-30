Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 27.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.42% to Rs 427.81 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 27.26% to Rs 40.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.42% to Rs 427.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 409.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.79% to Rs 126.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 1695.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1634.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

