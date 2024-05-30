Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 27.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 27.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.42% to Rs 427.81 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 27.26% to Rs 40.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.42% to Rs 427.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 409.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.79% to Rs 126.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 1695.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1634.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales427.81409.70 4 1695.581634.14 4 OPM %16.9213.02 -14.0612.81 - PBDT80.0260.26 33 265.46224.72 18 PBT58.5140.10 46 180.85141.05 28 NP40.3331.69 27 126.88100.87 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Consumer goods shares slide

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Sumit Woods standalone net profit declines 93.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story