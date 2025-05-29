Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 47.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.23% to Rs 458.75 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 47.26% to Rs 59.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 458.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 427.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.70% to Rs 162.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 1800.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1695.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

