Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 47.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 7.23% to Rs 458.75 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 47.26% to Rs 59.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 458.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 427.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.70% to Rs 162.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 1800.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1695.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales458.75427.81 7 1800.191695.58 6 OPM %21.1916.92 -15.7914.06 - PBDT106.6480.02 33 322.36265.46 21 PBT84.6858.51 45 234.87180.85 30 NP59.3940.33 47 162.03126.88 28

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

