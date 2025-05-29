Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Deepak Nitrite, Bata India, Welspun Corp, Avanti Feeds, IRCTC

Stock Alert: Deepak Nitrite, Bata India, Welspun Corp, Avanti Feeds, IRCTC

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Upcoming Results:

Bajaj Auto, Landmark Cars, Lemon Tree Hotels, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Alkem Laboratories, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Campus Activewear, Century Plyboards (India), Concord Biotech, Confidence Petroleum India, Engineers India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, ICRA, IPCA Laboratories, JNK India, Ola Electric Mobility, Prestige Estate Projects, Suzlon Energy will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Deepak Nitrites consolidated net profit declined 20.3% to Rs 202.41 crore, despite a 2.5% jump in net sales to Rs 2,179.69 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Insecticides (India) reported 84.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.89 crore on 31.7% increase in net sales to Rs 358.92 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Bata Indias consolidated net profit fell 27.9% to Rs 45.92 crore on 1.2% fall in net sales to Rs 788.21 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY25

Welspun Corps consolidated net profit surged 160.7% to Rs 698.31 crore, despite a 12% decline in net sales to Rs 3,924.97 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Avanti Feeds reported a 45.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 151.77 crore on 7.9% increase in net sales to Rs 1,385.14 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)s consolidated net profit jumped 26.1% to Rs 358.23 crore on 9.9% increase in net sales to Rs 1,268.53 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

