Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of ITD Cementation India appoints Dr. Malay Mahadevia at Chairman

Board of ITD Cementation India appoints Dr. Malay Mahadevia at Chairman

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 28 May 2025

The Board of ITD Cementation India at its meeting held on 28 May 2025 has approved the appointment of Dr. Malay Mahadevia (DIN 00064110) as an Additional Director -Non-Executive Non Independent Director and Chairman of the Company with effect from 28 May 2025. The Board has also appointed Kattunga Srinivasa Rao (DIN 00022533) as an Additional Director- Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from 28 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vaishali Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2025 quarter

RKEC Projects standalone net profit declines 50.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 35.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Moneyboxx Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story