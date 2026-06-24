Fermenta Biotech Ltd has added 20.53% over last one month compared to 2.48% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.34% drop in the SENSEX

Fermenta Biotech Ltd gained 3.48% today to trade at Rs 364. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.27% to quote at 48662.27. The index is up 2.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Viyash Scientific Ltd increased 3.4% and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 2.97% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 12.87 % over last one year compared to the 7.1% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Fermenta Biotech Ltd has added 20.53% over last one month compared to 2.48% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.34% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3231 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11042 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 399 on 14 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 256.4 on 05 Dec 2025.