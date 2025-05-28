NSE SME IPO of N R Vandana Tex Industries subscribed 1.37 times

The offer received bids for 60.63 lakh shares as against 44.37 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Neptune Petrochemicals received bids for 60,63,000 shares as against 44,37,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 17:00 hours on Wednesday (28 May 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.37 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (28 May 2025) and it will close on Friday (30 May 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 42 to Rs 45 per share. The minimum order quantity is 3,000 equity shares. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 61,98,000 equity shares. About 3,12,000 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 58,86,000 equity shares including anchor allocation portion.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements, prepayment or repayment of loans, and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Neptune Petrochemicals on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, raised Rs 7.92 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 17.61 lakh shares at Rs 45 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Neptune Petrochemicals is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and wholesale of cotton textile products, including a variety of high-quality cotton sarees, salwar suits, and bed sheets. Its products are recognized in the textile industry under the brand names Vandana and Tanaya. The company operates a B2B business model, focusing on selling products through a network of 1,397 wholesalers as of 31 March 2025, spread across 31 states and union territories in India, as well as through a B2B e-commerce platform. As of 30 April 2025, the company had 86 employees and 34 persons working as contract labour.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 270.80 crore and net profit of Rs 8.60 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

