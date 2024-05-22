Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fiberweb (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Fiberweb (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 322.04% to Rs 20.68 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) reported to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 322.04% to Rs 20.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.09% to Rs 86.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.684.90 322 86.0066.11 30 OPM %24.47-109.18 -13.343.18 - PBDT5.06-5.58 LP 11.352.76 311 PBT3.12-6.30 LP 7.360.40 1740 NP3.52-5.15 LP 7.27-0.30 LP

