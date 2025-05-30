Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit rises 42.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.40% to Rs 26.76 croreNet profit of Fiberweb (India) rose 42.33% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.40% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 106.33% to Rs 15.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 101.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
