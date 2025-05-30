Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit declines 10.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.49% to Rs 12204.49 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto declined 10.42% to Rs 1801.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2011.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.49% to Rs 12204.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11249.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.98% to Rs 7324.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7708.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.53% to Rs 49266.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43782.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

