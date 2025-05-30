HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 1336.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 1499.56 crore

Net profit of HMA Agro Industries rose 1336.96% to Rs 13.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 1499.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1390.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.77% to Rs 86.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 5133.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4813.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

