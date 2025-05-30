Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 1.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 446.07 croreNet profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 1.96% to Rs 34.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 446.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 406.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.04% to Rs 143.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.39% to Rs 1873.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1623.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content