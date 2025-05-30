Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 1.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 446.07 crore

Net profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 1.96% to Rs 34.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 446.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 406.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.04% to Rs 143.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.39% to Rs 1873.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1623.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

446.07406.391873.881623.9512.4514.4313.4214.9365.0361.56267.65249.6845.2545.21191.77188.2834.2833.62143.23140.36

