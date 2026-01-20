FICCI manufacturing survey continues to reflect sustained growth, hits all time high in Q3FY26

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry or FICCI's latest manufacturing survey continues to reflect sustained growth and increasing optimism for India's manufacturing sector. For the third quarter of 2025-26, the index has touched all-time high with 91% of respondents reported either higher or same production levels as compared to 87% for Q2 FY 2025-26. This optimism is also evident in domestic demand, as 86% of respondents anticipated higher or same orders in Q3 FY 2026 compared to the previous quarter and more so after the latest GST rate cuts announced.

The existing average capacity utilization in manufacturing is close to 75%, which reflects sustained economic activity in the sector. The future investment outlook is steady for investments and expansions in the next six months. In Q2 2025-26, around 90% of the respondents reported higher or same level of inventory and for Q-3 2025-26, around 83% of the respondents are expecting higher or same level of inventory.