Oberoi Realty slides after Q3 PAT declines 18% QoQ to Rs 623-cr

Oberoi Realty dropped 5.40% to Rs 1,562.60 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 18.10% to Rs 622.64 crore, despite a 5.77% rise in net sales to Rs 1,492.64 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose marginally by 0.68%, while total revenue increased 5.77% in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 835.63 crore in Q3 FY26, up 3.12% from Rs 810.28 crore reported in Q3 FY25. The company reported exceptional items amounting to Rs 23.06 crore during the quarter.

On a nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 0.65% YoY to Rs 1,804.15 crore, while revenue increased 2.97% YoY to Rs 4,259.23 crore in 9M FY26 compared with 9M FY25.

Vikas Oberoi, chairman & managing director, Oberoi Realty, said, Indias economic environment remained stable during the quarter, supported by steady domestic demand and broad-based activity across key sectors. In this context, our residential, commercial, and retail businesses delivered a steady performance, aligned with our focus on disciplined execution. Residential demand held steady, with the luxury segment continuing to draw interest from buyers seeking larger homes in established locations, along with a growing base of HNIs and ultra HNIs. Our commercial assets maintained consistent leasing activity, indicating sustained occupier interest. The festive season also contributed to healthy footfalls and engagement at both Oberoi Mall and Sky City Mall.