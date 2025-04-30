Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 100.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 14.37 crore

Net profit of Fidel Softech rose 100.67% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.81% to Rs 9.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.72% to Rs 54.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

14.3711.1854.8140.0926.5116.2821.1518.214.091.9812.578.244.041.9212.418.022.991.499.266.06

