Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd and Manomay Tex India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2025.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd and Manomay Tex India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2025.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 11.11% to Rs 17.2 at 14:20 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd crashed 9.60% to Rs 32. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 79 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1153 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd lost 8.98% to Rs 801. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 975 shares in the past one month.

Premier Explosives Ltd plummeted 8.86% to Rs 426.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63239 shares in the past one month.

Manomay Tex India Ltd shed 8.77% to Rs 168.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3499 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1463 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News