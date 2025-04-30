Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Cotton sizzles on reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Greaves Cotton sizzles on reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Greaves Cotton surged 8.50% to Rs 205.50 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 24.05 crore in Q4 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 2.56 crore for Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 22.34% year on year (YoY) to Rs 822.83 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

On the segmental front, engine revenue was Rs 523.99 crore (up 20.79% YoY), electric mobility & other vehicles revenue was Rs 169.29 crore (up 41.46% YoY) and revenue from cables & control levers stood at Rs 70.47 crore (up 7.70% YoY) during the fourth quarter.

EBITDA soared 91.66% to Rs 46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025 as compared to Rs 24 crore posted in the same quarter previous year. EBITDA margin improved to 5.6% in Q4 FY25 as against 3.5% recorded in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax surged to Rs 26.83 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 3.49 crore reported in the same period last year.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.40 crore in FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 135.72 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 10.83% YoY to Rs 2,918.44 crore in FY25.

Karan Thapar (Chairman), Greaves Cotton, said, "Our consistent progress across diverse business units is a testament to our strategic vision. By leveraging our mobility expertise and focusing on customer needs, we are evolving from a diesel engine pioneer into a dynamic provider of fuel-agnostic solutions with multiple applications while maintaining strong financial health.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended payment of a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maruti, Airtel, Power Grid keep Sensex, Nifty in green; Gold shines

Indian Oil Q4 result: Net profit jumps 58% to ₹8,124 cr; dividend declared

Blinkit-Airtel SIM delivery paused as DoT asks telcos to abide by KYC norms

HDFC Life hits 6-month high, nears record high; analysts see more upside

ICSE and ISC 2025 results out: Girls outperform boys in board exams

Greaves Cotton is a multi-product and multi-location engineering company. The company is a leading name in fuel-agnostic powertrain solutions, e-mobility, aftermarket & retail.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blue Jet Healthcare jumps after broker initiates 'buy' rating

Go Fashion soars after recording PAT of nearly Rs 20 crore in Q4; EBO count rises to 776 stores

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Welspun Specialty drops after Q4 PAT slumps 91% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Benchmarks continue to trade near flatline with some positive points; FMCG shares advance

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story