Greaves Cotton sizzles on reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Greaves Cotton surged 8.50% to Rs 205.50 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 24.05 crore in Q4 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 2.56 crore for Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 22.34% year on year (YoY) to Rs 822.83 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

On the segmental front, engine revenue was Rs 523.99 crore (up 20.79% YoY), electric mobility & other vehicles revenue was Rs 169.29 crore (up 41.46% YoY) and revenue from cables & control levers stood at Rs 70.47 crore (up 7.70% YoY) during the fourth quarter.

EBITDA soared 91.66% to Rs 46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025 as compared to Rs 24 crore posted in the same quarter previous year. EBITDA margin improved to 5.6% in Q4 FY25 as against 3.5% recorded in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax surged to Rs 26.83 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 3.49 crore reported in the same period last year.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.40 crore in FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 135.72 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 10.83% YoY to Rs 2,918.44 crore in FY25.

Karan Thapar (Chairman), Greaves Cotton, said, "Our consistent progress across diverse business units is a testament to our strategic vision. By leveraging our mobility expertise and focusing on customer needs, we are evolving from a diesel engine pioneer into a dynamic provider of fuel-agnostic solutions with multiple applications while maintaining strong financial health.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended payment of a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company

Greaves Cotton is a multi-product and multi-location engineering company. The company is a leading name in fuel-agnostic powertrain solutions, e-mobility, aftermarket & retail.

