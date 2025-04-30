Welspun Specialty drops after Q4 PAT slumps 91% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Welspun Specialty Solutions (WSSL) declined 2.89% to Rs 31.60 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 91.11% to Rs 3.56 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 40.03 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 32.31% to Rs 200.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 151.27 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 45.13% YoY to Rs 3.38 crore in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, EBITDA increased 5% to Rs 181 crore as compared with Rs 172 crore in Q4 FY24.

In volume terms, stainless steel (SS) bars stood at 5,161 MT in Q4 FY25, up 42.96% as compared with 3,610 MT in Q4 FY24. Stainless steel pipes increased 14.85% to 1,284 MT in Q4 FY25 as against with Rs 1,118 MT in Q4 FY24.

Global markets continued slowness with tepid demand after US Tariff actions leading to caution and volatility. WSSL continues to engage with all customers in order to manage uncertainties and maintain operational stability, it added in exchange filing.

On full year basis, the company reported net loss of Rs 4.09 crore in FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 62.47 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 3.88% YoY to Rs 723.72 crore in FY25.

Welspun Specialty Solutions (Erstwhile RMG Alloy Steel), is a world class manufacturer of best in class Alloy & Stainless-Steel products, that are globally benchmarked. It is the only integrated producer of quality stainless steel pipes & tubes right from steel making to the finished products.

