Go Fashion soars after recording PAT of nearly Rs 20 crore in Q4; EBO count rises to 776 stores

Go Fashion (India) jumped 10.22% to Rs 807.25 after the company reported 52% jump in net profit to Rs 19.9 crore on a 13% increase in total revenue to Rs 204.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

While EBITDA improved by 16% YoY to Rs 62.4 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by _ % basis points YoY to 30.5% in the fourth quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 25.4 crore, up by 48% from Rs 17.2 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Go Fashion has registered net profit and total revenue of Rs 93.5 crore (up 13% YoY) and Rs 848.2 crore (up 11% YoY), respectively, in FY25.

The companys average selling price for FY25 stood at Rs 769. Full price sales for the period under review were 95.4%.

In FY25, 71.2% revenue came from exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), 23.9% from LFS, 2.8% from Online sales and 2.1% from MBO & Others.

Same store sales growth (SSSG) and same cluster sales growth (SCSG) for EBOs was 1% and 7%, respectively, in FY25 over FY24.

The company added 104 EBOs on a gross basis and 62 EBOs on a net basis in FY25. Total EBOs as on 31 March 2025 stood at 776 stores.

Go Fashions working capital days as on 31 March 2025 stood at 134 and inventory days were at 102.

Cash & cash equivalents stood at Rs 249 crore as on 31st March 2025.

Gautam Saraogi, CEO, Go Fashion (India) Limited said, At Go Colors, we continue to deliver robust financial performance despite a challenging demand environment.

Q4 FY25 witnessed a recovery in SSSG which stood at 2.1% for Q4 FY25. This performance is inline with our efforts on improving business efficiency and implementing strong cost control measures.

Over the years we have evolved from a leggings and churidar focused brand into a comprehensive bottom wear player. This transformation is reflected in the growth of our average selling price which stood at Rs. 769 mainly driven by a shift in our product mix.

We have maintained a strong full-price sales of 95.4%, highlighting both the strength of our pricing strategy and the continued acceptance of our products in the market.

We have successfully converted over 50% of EBITDA into operating cash flow. Looking ahead, we intend to sustain this as a core financial discipline, supported by robust inventory management.

In FY25, we added a net total of 62 new stores, bringing our total store count to 776. Some store openings originally scheduled for Q4 FY25 were delayed due to store readiness issues and have opened in Q1 FY26.

During the last year, we were focused on rationalizing our store portfolio, and all our store closures have been completed. With these closures done, we aspire to do a net addition of nearly 120 stores annually.

Go Fashion (India) is a womens bottom-wear brand in India, with a market share of approximately 8% in the branded womens bottom-wear market.

