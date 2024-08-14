Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 573.62 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 37.72% to Rs 48.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 573.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 470.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales573.62470.71 22 OPM %13.6912.92 -PBDT81.5262.58 30 PBT66.4148.28 38 NP48.8935.50 38

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

