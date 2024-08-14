Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 573.62 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 37.72% to Rs 48.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 573.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 470.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.573.62470.7113.6912.9281.5262.5866.4148.2848.8935.50

