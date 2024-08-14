S H Kelkar & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 86.58 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 467.87 crore

Net loss of S H Kelkar & Company reported to Rs 86.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 27.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 467.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 420.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.467.87420.4316.7316.1669.0258.6446.5337.79-86.5827.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp