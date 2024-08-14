S H Kelkar & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 86.58 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 467.87 croreNet loss of S H Kelkar & Company reported to Rs 86.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 27.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 467.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 420.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales467.87420.43 11 OPM %16.7316.16 -PBDT69.0258.64 18 PBT46.5337.79 23 NP-86.5827.08 PL
