Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit rises 121.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit rises 121.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 54.89% to Rs 454.56 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 121.23% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.89% to Rs 454.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 293.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales454.56293.47 55 OPM %5.174.03 -PBDT21.4113.47 59 PBT12.984.69 177 NP9.694.38 121

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts in pre-open; Nifty nears 24,200

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story