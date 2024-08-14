Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Veritas (India) consolidated net profit rises 91.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Veritas (India) consolidated net profit rises 91.21% in the June 2024 quarter


Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 52.56% to Rs 755.52 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) rose 91.21% to Rs 48.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.56% to Rs 755.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 495.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales755.52495.23 53 OPM %8.518.50 -PBDT57.2734.00 68 PBT47.8425.22 90 NP48.0725.14 91

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

