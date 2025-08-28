Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finance Minister emphasises government committed to addressing concerns of exporting community says FIEO

Finance Minister emphasises government committed to addressing concerns of exporting community says FIEO

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured an exporters' delegation that the government stands firmly with them and is committed to addressing their concerns, while exploring every possible avenue to safeguard their interests amidst high US tariffs, Federation of Indian Export Organisations or FIEO said in a statement. A delegation of the FIEO today called on the finance minister to apprise her of the challenges faced by Indian exporters due to the recent escalation of tariffs imposed by the United States. The immediate concern of the exporting community is the adverse impact of higher tariffs on market access, competitiveness, and employment generation.

The finance minister reassured the delegation that the Government stands firmly behind Indian exporters in this hour. She emphasized that the Government is committed to addressing all concerns of the exporting community and will explore every possible avenue to safeguard their interests. Sitharaman also underlined the importance of protecting workers' livelihoods, calling upon industry leaders to reassure employees of job continuity even amidst global headwinds. She affirmed that the Government will extend comprehensive support to exporters to sustain growth momentum and uphold India's resilience in international trade.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

