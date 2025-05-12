Finance Minister highlights critical role of banking and financial sector in ensuring economic stability during heightened geopolitical tensions

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, recently convened a high-level meeting with the Managing Directors and CEOs of Public and Private Sector Banks and insurance companies amidst emerging security concerns arising from tensions at the border. Senior officials from the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, CERT-In, RBI, IRDAI and NPCI attended the meeting that focused on reviewing the banking sector's operational and cybersecurity preparedness, including digital applications such as internet banking and UPI.

The Managing Directors and CEOs of all the banks and insurance companies apprised the Union Finance Minister about the measures they are undertaking, given the ongoing tensions at the border. Bank MDs & CEOs informed that cybersecurity measures have been reinforced throughout the banking system. Anti-DDoS (Distributed Denial-of-Service) systems have been implemented by banks to protect against massive cyber-attacks. To guarantee institutional readiness, mock drills have been held encompassing cybersecurity and disaster recovery scenarios at the highest levels. They apprised that phishing attempts are being actively watched, and staff members have received several internal alerts to increase awareness.

Bank officials stated that their Security Operations Centre (SOC) and Network Operations Centres are fully operational and on high alert. These centres are coordinating closely with CERT-In and the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), facilitating real-time data sharing and threat monitoring.

Sitharaman stressed on the critical role of the banking and financial sector in ensuring economic stability during heightened geopolitical tensions and challenging times. The Union Finance Minister directed all banks to remain fully alert and prepared to deal with any eventuality or crisis, ensuring uninterrupted access to banking & financial services for citizens across the country, especially in border areas. Sitharaman remarked that banking services, both physical and digital, must function without disruption and glitches, and emergency protocols should be updated and tested to handle any arising contingencies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News