Home / Markets / Capital Market News / First round of negotiations for the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement concluded successfully

First round of negotiations for the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement concluded successfully

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ministry of Commerce & Industry has stated in a latest update that in a major step towards expanding bilateral trade and investment engagement, the first round of negotiations for the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) concluded successfully. The First Round followed a series of virtual discussions held between both partners which laid the groundwork for the in-person meeting. Constructive negotiations were held across all areas of FTA including Trade in Goods and Services, Trade Facilitation and mutually beneficial sectors of economic co-operation. This engagement highlights the strategic importance both partners attach to building a mutually beneficial, balanced and a fair-trade agreement.

The bilateral trade relationship has seen a sharp upward trajectory in recent years. Total merchandise trade between the two countries has reached USD 1.3 billion in financial year 2024-25, registering a strong growth of 48.6% over the previous financial year. This underscores the growing potential of India-New Zealand Economic Partnership. The FTA is expected to further elevate trade and investment potential, improve supply chain integration, and foster a predictable and transformative trading environment for businesses on both sides.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India affirms its growing prominence as Space power in global arena

Navin Fluorine Intl Q4 PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 95 cr; declares dividend of Rs 7/sh

Manappuram Finance rises on appointing Deepak Reddy as CEO

Borosil Renewables edges higher after net loss falls sharply in Q4

Reliance Power soars after subsidiary bags SJVN solar project

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story