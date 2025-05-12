First round of negotiations for the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement concluded successfully

Ministry of Commerce & Industry has stated in a latest update that in a major step towards expanding bilateral trade and investment engagement, the first round of negotiations for the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) concluded successfully. The First Round followed a series of virtual discussions held between both partners which laid the groundwork for the in-person meeting. Constructive negotiations were held across all areas of FTA including Trade in Goods and Services, Trade Facilitation and mutually beneficial sectors of economic co-operation. This engagement highlights the strategic importance both partners attach to building a mutually beneficial, balanced and a fair-trade agreement.

The bilateral trade relationship has seen a sharp upward trajectory in recent years. Total merchandise trade between the two countries has reached USD 1.3 billion in financial year 2024-25, registering a strong growth of 48.6% over the previous financial year. This underscores the growing potential of India-New Zealand Economic Partnership. The FTA is expected to further elevate trade and investment potential, improve supply chain integration, and foster a predictable and transformative trading environment for businesses on both sides.

