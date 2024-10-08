PSP Projects spurts on bagging order worth Rs 270-cr

PSP Projects gained 5.01% to Rs 664 after the company announced that it has received work order worth Rs 269.55 crore for construction of high rise residential tower "SIBAN" at Gandhinagar.

The project will be completed within a period of 31 months.

With receipt of above order, the total order inflow for the financial year 2024-25 till date amounts to Rs 1714.46 crore.

PSP Projects is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects in the country.

The compamy reported standalone net profit of Rs 34.25 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a de-growth of 6.77% as against with Rs 36.74 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 611.89 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024, up 20.08% year on year basis.