Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 750 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 750 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

On private placement basis

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has allotted 75,000 Unsecured, Subordinated (Tier II), Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures with the face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- per debenture, issued at a multiple pricing (i.e. at par and premium based on the investor pricing bids), aggregating to subscription amount of Rs. 750.30 crore on private placement basis. The said NCDs have been issued at a Fixed Coupon of 8.24% p.a. and are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

B'desh interim govt announces nine member constitution reform commission

Election results LIVE: BJP set for big Haryana victory, but Congress remains defiant

PSP Projects share rises over 5% on securing order worth Rs 270 crore

Jammu-Kashmir Elections LIVE: Omar Abdullah will be the CM, confirms Farooq after Cong-NC win

Jammu & Kashmir elections 2024: Check complete winners list for 90 seats

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story