Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Financial Services index falling 144.04 points or 1.23% at 11545.08 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Jio Financial Services Ltd (down 3.71%), Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 3.23%),Abans Holdings Ltd (down 3.17%),Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 3.07%),Paisalo Digital Ltd (down 3.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Piramal Enterprises Ltd (down 2.85%), Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd (down 2.7%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 2.66%), GIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 2.66%), and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (down 2.57%).

On the other hand, KFin Technologies Ltd (up 4.89%), IFCI Ltd (up 4.7%), and JSW Holdings Ltd (up 2.91%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 243.04 or 0.43% at 56253.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 78.18 points or 0.48% at 16220.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 244 points or 1.01% at 23954.849609375.

The BSE Sensex index was down 955.65 points or 1.19% at 79226.55.

On BSE,1499 shares were trading in green, 2421 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

