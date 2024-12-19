JSW Steel Ltd drops for fifth straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 924.4, down 2.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.75% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% rally in NIFTY and a 20.59% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 924.4, down 2.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.06% on the day, quoting at 23942.900390625. The Sensex is at 79220.66, down 1.2%.JSW Steel Ltd has eased around 2.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9069.9, down 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 925.7, down 2.36% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd jumped 9.75% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% rally in NIFTY and a 20.59% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 36.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News