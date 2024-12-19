Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 112.8 points or 1.3% at 8562.06 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.15%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.9%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.8%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.68%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.6%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.42%), DLF Ltd (down 1.16%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.76%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.31%), moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 243.04 or 0.43% at 56253.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 78.18 points or 0.48% at 16220.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 244 points or 1.01% at 23954.849609375.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 955.65 points or 1.19% at 79226.55.

On BSE,1499 shares were trading in green, 2421 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News