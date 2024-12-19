Veranda Learning inks MoU with SRM Institute for providing CA coaching classes

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dec 19 2024
Veranda Learning Solutions said that its subsidiary Veranda XL has signed an MoU with SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) to deliver professional chartered accountancy (CA) coaching classes.

The classes, offered under the brand of JK Shah Classes (JKSC), would be provided on SRM Institutes campus based in Kattankulathur, Tamil Nadu.

This collaboration will provide SRM students with specialized CA coaching classes.

The curriculum will combine JKSC's expertise with SRM's academic environment, empowering students to build careers in accounting, auditing, and finance.

The partnership will enable aspiring CA professionals to receive end-to-end coaching, covering all levels of the CA course.

Veranda Learning Solutions, part of the Kalpathi AGS Group, is a public listed education technology company that offers a bouquet of training programs for competitive exam preparation, including state public service commission, banking, insurance, railways, IAS, and CA, as well as a slew of professional skilling and upskilling programmes.

Dec 19 2024

