Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 90.57 points or 0.26% at 35133.03 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 3.65%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 3.04%),Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.82%),KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd (up 2.03%),Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 1.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (up 1.55%), Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (up 1.49%), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (up 1.12%), Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (up 1.06%), and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 1.02%).

On the other hand, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 8.32%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 4.99%), and Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 4.99%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 63.78 or 0.09% at 71136.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.35 points or 0.06% at 21628.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 726.03 points or 1.64% at 43480.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 112.58 points or 0.85% at 13058.1.

On BSE,833 shares were trading in green, 2280 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

