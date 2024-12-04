L&T Tech bags $50 mn contract from global network provider

L&T Technology Services said that it has been selected by a leading global network solutions firm to provide product integration services in North America.

The multi-year agreement, estimated at $50 million, will enable the company to provide comprehensive support for the clients advanced networking solutions, ensuring seamless integration and success for customers across the region.

LTTS will leverage its capabilities in AI and automation frameworks for the project deployment and execution.

The partnership combines LTTS expertise in engineering and R&D services with the clients wireless networking solutions.

Additionally, the companies aim to offer secure LTE and 5G private networks across industries, unlocking opportunities and enabling future-ready operations.

The partnership will address current market demands while positioning itself for upcoming 5G advancements under 3GPP standards.

Amit Chadha, CEO & managing director, L&T Technology Services, said: This strategic engagement represents a significant milestone for LTTS, marking our first sizable breakthrough in global markets by leveraging the deep expertise of our Smart World & Communication (SWC) division in managing communication networks.

By integrating a GLOCAL services model, cutting-edge automation and AI-driven frameworks, we will deliver value and reliability to our customer. This will help us elevate our partnership with the client further.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.

The company's consolidated net profit grew 1.91% to Rs 319.60 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 313.60 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations was at Rs 2,572.9 crore in the September 2024 quarter, up 4.50% as against Rs 2,461.9 crore reported in the preceding quarter same year.

The scrip rose 0.89% to currently trade at Rs 5361.30 on the BSE.

