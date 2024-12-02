RBL Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 154.91, down 0.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 36.11% in last one year as compared to a 16.79% rally in NIFTY and a 4.52% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 154.91, down 0.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24160.65. The Sensex is at 79874.26, up 0.09%.RBL Bank Ltd has lost around 9.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25327.95, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 258.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 155.98, up 0.1% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd tumbled 36.11% in last one year as compared to a 16.79% rally in NIFTY and a 4.52% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News