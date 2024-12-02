AU Small Finance Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 580.15, down 0.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.03% in last one year as compared to a 16.79% rally in NIFTY and a 11.63% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 580.15, down 0.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24160.65. The Sensex is at 79874.26, up 0.09%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has eased around 7.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52055.6, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

