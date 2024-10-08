Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Financial Services index increasing 78.31 points or 0.69% at 11384.44 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Dhani Services Ltd (up 6.81%), One 97 Communications Ltd (up 5.25%),Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (up 5.16%),Home First Finance Company India Ltd (up 3.87%),Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JM Financial Ltd (up 3.18%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 3.04%), Computer Age Management Services Ltd (up 3.01%), Angel One Ltd (up 2.75%), and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (up 2.62%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (down 2.49%), PB Fintech Ltd (down 1.85%), and Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (down 1.78%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 85.49 or 0.16% at 54203.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 4.71 points or 0.03% at 16201.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.6 points or 0.03% at 24802.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 165.26 points or 0.2% at 81215.26.

On BSE,1794 shares were trading in green, 1391 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

