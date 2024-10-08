Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 28.69 points or 0.97% at 2977.11 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 3.94%), HFCL Ltd (up 3.07%),Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 3.03%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.48%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.58%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.5%), ITI Ltd (up 0.96%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.91%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.72%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 4.3%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.95%), and Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 0.6%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 85.49 or 0.16% at 54203.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 4.71 points or 0.03% at 16201.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.6 points or 0.03% at 24802.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 165.26 points or 0.2% at 81215.26.

On BSE,1794 shares were trading in green, 1391 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

