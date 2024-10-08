JSW Holdings Ltd Spurts 4.77%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
JSW Holdings Ltd has added 18.27% over last one month compared to 1.46% fall in BSE Financial Services index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX

JSW Holdings Ltd rose 4.77% today to trade at Rs 8845.1. The BSE Financial Services index is up 0.3% to quote at 11339.94. The index is down 1.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, One 97 Communications Ltd increased 2.54% and Angel One Ltd added 1.77% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went up 19.26 % over last one year compared to the 23.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Holdings Ltd has added 18.27% over last one month compared to 1.46% fall in BSE Financial Services index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 788 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 9547.3 on 24 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4410.1 on 01 Nov 2023.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

