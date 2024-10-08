Nuvoco Vistas Corp secures three limestone blocks in Rajasthan

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation said that it has been declared the preferred bidder for three significant limestone blocks located at Nimbol, Tehsil Jaitaran, District Beawar, Rajasthan. The results were announced post the conclusion of recently concluded auctions held by the Government of Rajasthan. These auctions were conducted via the MSTC e-auction portal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The auction saw participation from major cement players and other industries. The blocks cover 41.37 hectares, have limestone resources estimated at 28.43 million tons, and is located near the companys cement manufacturing facility in Nimbol, Rajasthan, which provides a strategic advantage.

These blocks were secured at a highly competitive price compared to other cement players. By having access to these deposits, the company can ensure the loterm sustainability of its operations through increased limestone availability, Nuvoco Vistas said in a statement.

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, managing director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp., said: By acquiring these limestone blocks, the company ensures access to high-quality resources to strengthen its operations.

More From This Section

This strategic move will boost our production capabilities, allowing us to more effectively meet the increasing demands of the cement industry.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (NVC) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of cement and ready mix (RMX) along with trading and manufacturing of aggregates. The company caters mainly to the domestic market.

The company's net profit declined 80.36% to Rs 2.84 crore as sales fell by 6.02% to Rs 2636.48 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.16% to currently trade at Rs 351.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News