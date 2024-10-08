NMDC Ltd Slides 6.8%, BSE Metal index Drops 1.69%

NMDC Ltd has added 1.14% over last one month compared to 5.18% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd lost 6.8% today to trade at Rs 213.25. The BSE Metal index is down 1.69% to quote at 32946.04. The index is up 5.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd decreased 5.31% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 3.35% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 47.22 % over last one year compared to the 23.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp