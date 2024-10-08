NMDC Ltd Slides 6.8%, BSE Metal index Drops 1.69%

NMDC Ltd has added 1.14% over last one month compared to 5.18% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX
NMDC Ltd lost 6.8% today to trade at Rs 213.25. The BSE Metal index is down 1.69% to quote at 32946.04. The index is up 5.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd decreased 5.31% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 3.35% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 47.22 % over last one year compared to the 23.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
NMDC Ltd has added 1.14% over last one month compared to 5.18% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 61860 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.84 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 286.35 on 21 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 135.3 on 09 Oct 2023.
