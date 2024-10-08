Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Ltd Slides 6.8%, BSE Metal index Drops 1.69%

NMDC Ltd Slides 6.8%, BSE Metal index Drops 1.69%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NMDC Ltd has added 1.14% over last one month compared to 5.18% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd lost 6.8% today to trade at Rs 213.25. The BSE Metal index is down 1.69% to quote at 32946.04. The index is up 5.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd decreased 5.31% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 3.35% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 47.22 % over last one year compared to the 23.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NMDC Ltd has added 1.14% over last one month compared to 5.18% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 61860 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.84 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 286.35 on 21 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 135.3 on 09 Oct 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 350 pts, at 81,400, Nifty 100 pts ahead, at 24,900; Metal down

Election results LIVE: Congress crosses halfway mark in J&K, neck-to-neck battle in Haryana

Haryana election results LIVE: Early trends show Cong marching ahead in Haryana, BJP in second place

Police identifies bomber responsible for explosion near Karachi Airport

349 Australians evacuated from Lebanon, touch down in Sydney

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story