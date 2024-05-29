Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index decreasing 106.17 points or 0.99% at 10669.13 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, PNB Housing Finance Ltd (down 5.43%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 4.94%),ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 4.38%),VLS Finance Ltd (down 4.3%),SG Finserve Ltd (down 2.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.57%), HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.26%), Summit Securities Ltd (down 2.09%), Can Fin Homes Ltd (down 2.08%), and HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (down 2.08%).

On the other hand, Dolat Algotech Ltd (up 8.32%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 7.19%), and One 97 Communications Ltd (up 4.99%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 434.22 or 0.58% at 74736.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108 points or 0.47% at 22780.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 207.45 points or 0.44% at 47640.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.01 points or 0.1% at 14738.38.

On BSE,1769 shares were trading in green, 1975 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

