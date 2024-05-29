Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index decreasing 106.17 points or 0.99% at 10669.13 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, PNB Housing Finance Ltd (down 5.43%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 4.94%),ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 4.38%),VLS Finance Ltd (down 4.3%),SG Finserve Ltd (down 2.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.57%), HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.26%), Summit Securities Ltd (down 2.09%), Can Fin Homes Ltd (down 2.08%), and HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (down 2.08%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Dolat Algotech Ltd (up 8.32%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 7.19%), and One 97 Communications Ltd (up 4.99%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 434.22 or 0.58% at 74736.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108 points or 0.47% at 22780.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 207.45 points or 0.44% at 47640.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.01 points or 0.1% at 14738.38.

On BSE,1769 shares were trading in green, 1975 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Financials stocks edge lower

Everlon Financials standalone net profit rises 29.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Financials shares fall

Everlon Financials reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Softsol India consolidated net profit declines 80.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Madhuveer Com 18 Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Alan Scott Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit declines 22.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 19.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story