Madhuveer Com 18 Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Madhuveer Com 18 Network reported to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23300.00% to Rs 2.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4750.00% to Rs 4.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

